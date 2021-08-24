Guernsey's police watchdog 'disappointed' at lack of legal changes

Guernsey's Police watchdog says it is 'disappointed' at a lack of legislative changes to support its work.

The island's Police Complaints Commission (GPCC) says it has been awaiting the changes for a number of years.

However, it says it appreciates that pressures such as Brexit and a review of policing in the UK has slowed progress.

The Commission's role is to independently oversee investigations into complaints made against the conduct of all officers. It also has the statutory role of considering appeals regarding the complaints process.

The GPCC says it had raised concerns with the previous Committee for Home Affairs about the limits of its legal powers in overseeing investigations.

We continue to believe that there is scope for enhancing the Commission’s responsibility to better support the original objectives of the police complaints process; that is to ensure public confidence in the complaints process and the Force in general. Guernsey Police Complaints Commission

The Commission says it could do a better job of supporting islanders who are dissatisfied about the service, without risking the integrity of the process.

It acknowledged that relying on administrative and technical support from staff at the Committee for Home Affairs was 'not ideal', and should be reviewed - though it was confident that the support is delivered 'impartially and objectively'.