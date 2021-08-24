International walking football matches held in Guernsey

Play video

Video report by Keilan Webster

Guernsey played host to a number of international walking football matches at the weekend.

Walking football is growing in popularity due to its accessibility for people of all ages to play.

Players must not run with or without the ball and must have at least one foot on the ground at all times. However, you can walk as quickly as you want without breaking these rules.

The event on Sunday (22 August) raised money for the charity Bowel Cancer Guernsey.