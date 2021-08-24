Jersey government launches survey to understand attitudes towards disability

Islanders in Jersey are being invited to have a say on what can be done to improve life for people living with a disability.

The Government has launched a new survey to inform its Disability Strategy, which seeks to improve accessibility and disassociate any stigma with being disabled.

The survey marks the beginning of a campaign around disability that will help policy makers to understand past and present attitudes and learn of the barriers that are faced in Jersey.

This important work will help our team get a true and clear picture of what life is like for disabled Islanders and I would like to encourage everyone, whether they have a disability or not, to take part. Deputy Judy Martin, Minister for Social Security

The survey can be found online.