Jersey government launches survey to understand attitudes towards disability
Islanders in Jersey are being invited to have a say on what can be done to improve life for people living with a disability.
The Government has launched a new survey to inform its Disability Strategy, which seeks to improve accessibility and disassociate any stigma with being disabled.
The survey marks the beginning of a campaign around disability that will help policy makers to understand past and present attitudes and learn of the barriers that are faced in Jersey.
The survey can be found online.