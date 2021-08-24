Jersey's Fort Regent will light up purple to celebrate Paralympic Games

Fort Regent in Jersey will be lit up purple tonight (24 August) to celebrate the start of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The gesture ties in with the launch of a new government survey which it hopes will help shape the Disability Strategy.

The strategy seeks to improve accessibility and disassociate any stigma with being disabled.

We want to get everyone talking about disability and everyone's views. We have a great team set up in the Government of Jersey which is looking to work with stakeholders across the island to work out how we can be more inclusive and tackle disability. Stuart Penn, Disability campaigner

As well as the Paralympics, Jersey is supporting the #WeThe15 campaign which will see 125 world landmarks illuminated purple.

The campaign has been launched ahead of the Paralympic Games and aims to raise awareness of the issues faced by those living with a disability.