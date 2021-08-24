One week left to complete online tax return in Jersey

People in Jersey have just one week left to submit their online personal tax return.

Islanders have until midnight on Tuesday 31 August to submit it.

The deadline was extended by a month in July as the changing situation with the Covid-19 pandemic meant that 18,500 taxpayers in the island had not yet submitted theirs.The penalty for not completing it on time is a £300 fine, or the amount equal to your tax if it is less than that figure.

More information is available on the gov.je website.