Search continues for sunken World War Two plane near Guernsey

A scuba diving team has been searching for a sunken World War Two plane near Guernsey.

The Hawker Hurricane crashed off German-occupied Lihou Island on 11 April 1941.

Scottish RAF pilot Robert 'Bobby' Stirling had lost his bearings because of a faulty compass and was running low on fuel while chasing a German bomber over the English Channel.

He had two choices. He either had to crash land on land or sea and he didn't know where that would be. Chances are that would be fatal to him. Or secondly take his chance and parachute out of the airplane and see what happened. And that's exactly what he did and miraculously he landed on Lihou island. Tim Osbonre, Pilot and Historian

He managed to parachute to safety before his plane went down and subsequently walked across a Nazi minefield and the Lihou causeway to find shelter.

Lihou Island lies just off Guernsey's west coast Credit: ITV Channel TV

After making it through the minefield, astonishingly, Bobby took advantage of low tide and made it round the headland, past the German bunker along the shingle beach and to Perelle slipway. This took him an hour and then he knocked on the door of the Brouard house. The couple took him in for the night, risking their own lives, before he handed himself in to the Germans. Tim Osbonre, Pilot and Historian

However, the next morning he was taken away by Hitler's army and put into a prisoner of war camp.

After the war, he returned to Scotland and had a family.

The story of Robert 'Bobby' Stirling

So far, there has been no sight of the wreckage but experts say they will continue scanning the waters around Lihou.