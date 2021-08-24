Search continues for sunken World War Two plane near Guernsey
A scuba diving team has been searching for a sunken World War Two plane near Guernsey.
The Hawker Hurricane crashed off German-occupied Lihou Island on 11 April 1941.
Scottish RAF pilot Robert 'Bobby' Stirling had lost his bearings because of a faulty compass and was running low on fuel while chasing a German bomber over the English Channel.
He managed to parachute to safety before his plane went down and subsequently walked across a Nazi minefield and the Lihou causeway to find shelter.
It was after a long walk that he was taken in by a quiet Guernsey couple who helped him in his hour of need.
However, the next morning he was taken away by Hitler's army and put into a prisoner of war camp.
After the war, he returned to Scotland and had a family.
The story of Robert 'Bobby' Stirling
So far, there has been no sight of the wreckage but experts say they will continue scanning the waters around Lihou.