The Luddite Press: Jersey's last remaining printmaking studio

Tim Le Breuilly from the Luddite Press explains the art of Printmaking.

Did you know you Jersey has a space that allows you to learn the art of printmaking?

The Luddite Press, which was set up in 2019 by Tim Le Breuilly and Tom Parker, is an art studio based at Greve de Lecq Barracks.

It is an 'Open Access Print Studio' that teaches people the traditional skill of printmaking using original methods.

Tim Le Breuilly, who co-founded the company, says it is an art form that he hopes is kept alive in Jersey.

It would be nice to keep these skills alive. I think there's a danger that they might die out with digital advancements. Printmaking tends to be a slower process and I think that sort of forces you to slow down and take a step back, something I think is really good for our psychology. Tim Le Breuilly, Co-Founder, The Luddite Press

Printmaking allows artists to make multiple original works of art and to copy them onto different materials, including fabrics and paper.