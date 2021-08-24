The Luddite Press: Jersey's last remaining printmaking studio
Tim Le Breuilly from the Luddite Press explains the art of Printmaking.
Did you know you Jersey has a space that allows you to learn the art of printmaking?
The Luddite Press, which was set up in 2019 by Tim Le Breuilly and Tom Parker, is an art studio based at Greve de Lecq Barracks.
It is an 'Open Access Print Studio' that teaches people the traditional skill of printmaking using original methods.
Tim Le Breuilly, who co-founded the company, says it is an art form that he hopes is kept alive in Jersey.
Printmaking allows artists to make multiple original works of art and to copy them onto different materials, including fabrics and paper.