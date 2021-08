Guernsey's North Show has got underway at Saumarez Park, marking the 100th anniversary of the event.

The show is one of the highlights of the island's summer calendar and is back after a year's absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show gives farmers the chance to show off their prized cattle, including the famous Guernsey Cow Credit: ITV Channel TV

Organisers promise two action-packed days of family fun, including Battle of Flowers and a fireworks display on Thursday (26 August).

The event aims to attract visitors from across the island with a host of activities for families to enjoy Credit: ITV Channel TV

Islanders are invited to submit their fruity creations to be in with the chance of winning prizes Credit: ITV Channel TV

The full programme of events is available to view on the North Show website.