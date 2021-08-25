Jersey's government is encouraging islanders to follow new guidance following the lifting of the majority of coronavirus restrictions on Thursday (26th August).

The island will enter Stage 7 of its 'reconnection roadmap', which includes allowing:

Unlimited gatherings in homes and gardens

Resumption of stand up drinking

Reopening of nightclubs, including dancing

Large indoor and outdoor events

Ahead of so-called Freedom Day, the government has issued guidance for both islanders and businesses.

Islanders should:

Maximise ventilation by keeping windows open

Keep washing or sanitising

Physically distance where possible

Use face masks in crowded or indoor areas where possible (masks remain mandatory in public transport, taxis and ports)

Businesses are also being told to do a risk assessment which includes:

Ensuring staff and customers do not attend a place of work if they are feeling ill or have a positive test result.

Put measures in place to protect staff and business continuity such as workforce screening, remote working, mask wearing and physical distancing where possible

Prepare a detailed plan outlining how to manage a customer, staff member or other visitor who develops symptoms or receives a positive test result

I am pleased that we will be proceeding with Stage 7 of the Reconnection Roadmap on Thursday. This has been possible due to Islanders adhering to the guidance and taking part in our vaccination programme; this has meant that hospitalisation rates have remained low which is vital to the easing of restrictions. Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services

Despite more restrictions easing on Thursday, masks will remain mandatory on public transport, taxis and at the island's ports.