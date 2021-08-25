Guidance for islanders and businesses following the lifting of Jersey restrictions
Jersey's government is encouraging islanders to follow new guidance following the lifting of the majority of coronavirus restrictions on Thursday (26th August).
The island will enter Stage 7 of its 'reconnection roadmap', which includes allowing:
Unlimited gatherings in homes and gardens
Resumption of stand up drinking
Reopening of nightclubs, including dancing
Large indoor and outdoor events
Ahead of so-called Freedom Day, the government has issued guidance for both islanders and businesses.
Islanders should:
Maximise ventilation by keeping windows open
Keep washing or sanitising
Physically distance where possible
Use face masks in crowded or indoor areas where possible (masks remain mandatory in public transport, taxis and ports)
Businesses are also being told to do a risk assessment which includes:
Ensuring staff and customers do not attend a place of work if they are feeling ill or have a positive test result.
Put measures in place to protect staff and business continuity such as workforce screening, remote working, mask wearing and physical distancing where possible
Prepare a detailed plan outlining how to manage a customer, staff member or other visitor who develops symptoms or receives a positive test result
Despite more restrictions easing on Thursday, masks will remain mandatory on public transport, taxis and at the island's ports.