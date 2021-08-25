Guidance for islanders and businesses following the lifting of Jersey restrictions

Credit ITV Channel TV
Ahead of so-called Freedom Day, the government has issued guidance to stop the island entering another lockdown. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's government is encouraging islanders to follow new guidance following the lifting of the majority of coronavirus restrictions on Thursday (26th August).

The island will enter Stage 7 of its 'reconnection roadmap', which includes allowing:

  • Unlimited gatherings in homes and gardens

  • Resumption of stand up drinking

  • Reopening of nightclubs, including dancing

  • Large indoor and outdoor events

Islanders should:

  • Maximise ventilation by keeping windows open

  • Keep washing or sanitising

  • Physically distance where possible

  • Use face masks in crowded or indoor areas where possible (masks remain mandatory in public transport, taxis and ports)

Businesses are also being told to do a risk assessment which includes:

  • Ensuring staff and customers do not attend a place of work if they are feeling ill or have a positive test result.

  • Put measures in place to protect staff and business continuity such as workforce screening, remote working, mask wearing and physical distancing where possible

  • Prepare a detailed plan outlining how to manage a customer, staff member or other visitor who develops symptoms or receives a positive test result

Despite more restrictions easing on Thursday, masks will remain mandatory on public transport, taxis and at the island's ports.