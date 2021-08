Play video

Shannon Corbally, Newly-qualified nurse

Jersey's adult nursing degree has been shortlisted for a national award.

The government-funded course, which has run since 2013, is up for the accolade of Best Student Experience, celebrating its work in developing health workers on the island.

We are absolutely delighted to be recognised for our dedication and passion for the nursing profession. Being shortlisted as a finalist is testament to the hard work of every student, every practice learning partner across the island and the senior lecturers that work to provide a student nursing experience like no other. Dr Hazel McWhinnie, Senior Lecturer and Pre-Registration Programme Leader

The winners will be announced at the Student Nursing Times Awards in November.