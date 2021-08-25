New filter to be installed at 'accident black spot' in Guernsey
New traffic calming measures are being introduced in an 'accident black spot' in Guernsey.
A new filter-in-turn will be installed on the Chainhouse crossroads between St Andrew's Road, Candie Road and La Vassalerie on Tuesday 31 August.
Four collisions were recorded at the junction in 2020.
Work has previously been carried out to improve warning signage and road markings at the site, but it is hoped the new measures will go further in improving driver safety.
The new filter will be installed on a 12-month trial basis.