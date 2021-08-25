New filter to be installed at 'accident black spot' in Guernsey

New traffic calming measures are being introduced in an 'accident black spot' in Guernsey.

A new filter-in-turn will be installed on the Chainhouse crossroads between St Andrew's Road, Candie Road and La Vassalerie on Tuesday 31 August.

Four collisions were recorded at the junction in 2020.

Work has previously been carried out to improve warning signage and road markings at the site, but it is hoped the new measures will go further in improving driver safety.

The Constables have become increasingly concerned by reports of accidents, near misses and speeding at this junction. Both parishioners and Islanders will be aware it has been an accident black spot for many years, and now increasing traffic in the area has made the installation of a filter necessary. The St Andrew’s Douzaine support this initiative and ongoing monitoring of traffic in the area. Martin Thwaite, St Andrew’s Constable

The new filter will be installed on a 12-month trial basis.