Passengers evacuated as Jersey 'duck boat' gets stuck in sand

Passengers travelling over to Elizabeth Castle on the so called 'duck boat' had to evacuate after it got stuck in the sand.

The amphibious vehicle came to halt after it sunk into the sand, and started to lean to one side.

The tide was almost out and passengers only had to step into very shallow water, which would not have covered their shoes.

It happened at lunchtime on Wednesday (25th August).

A second ferry went out to help and had better luck in taking people to the castle to enjoy the rest of their day.

Another duck boat was on hand to rescue tourists who had been forced to jump into the water Credit: ITV Channel TV

Nobody was injured.

The ferry will now undergo an inspection, having been recovered from the bay later on in the day.