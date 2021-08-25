Primary school children share ideas to improve St Peter Port

Primary school children have put forward their suggestions to improve St Peter Port's.

Children from Notre Dame Primary School were asked for changes they thought would make life better for people in and around town, as part of a project by the island' Health Improvement Commission.

The biggest change the children highlighted was the cobbles around St Peter Port, which they said presented accessibility issues for those in wheelchairs or who had invisible disabilities.

Also high up on their list of priorities was green spaces for play and to benefit nature, installing more pollinator patches and bird boxes and creating more smoke-free areas and interactive water features.

Other suggestions included:

Viewing areas/maps (digital maps) considering child height

More public art, including murals, trails, painted stairs and fairy doors

Access to more water refill stations

Increasing the number of bins

Making the town more cycle-friendly with bike parks and cycle paths

More child-focused options for food, including alternatives to hot drinks and more vegan and vegetarian choices

Vegetable markets

'Gateways' to the different regeneration areas of the town which appeal more to children.

These priorities were listed from walks with the children around town where they were asked to share their ideas.