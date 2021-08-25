Sculpture unveiled to celebrate British & Irish Lions visit to Jersey

A sculpture has been unveiled to celebrate the British & Irish Lions' visit to Jersey this summer.

The piece, named the 'Art of Pride', can be seen outside the pavilion opposite the clubhouse at Jersey Rugby Club.

We are delighted to welcome this new sculpture to the Rugby Club. The British & Irish Lions’ visit to Jersey helped raise the profile of rugby in the Island and showcased our first-class training facilities to the world. The sculpture and other works of art are a great reminder of the summer of rugby, and we hope Islanders will enjoy viewing them. Mark Morgan, Chairman, Jersey Reds

Lieutenant Governor Sir Stephen Dalton unveiled the sculpture, which has been designed by local artists Louise Evans, Johnathan Swift, Joe Evans, and David Miles.

It is one of four pieces commissioned to mark the rugby team's trip and celebrate how they raised the profile of rugby in Jersey.

We would like to thank ArtHouse Jersey and all the artists involved in the commission. The artists have created fantastic pieces across a range of mediums, celebrating what the British & Irish Lions’ visit meant to artists and the community. James Pountney, CEO, Santander International

Warren Gatland's squad arrived on the island for a training camp in June, before returning in August for a holiday marking the end of their South Africa tour.