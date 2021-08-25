Sculpture unveiled to celebrate British & Irish Lions visit to Jersey
A sculpture has been unveiled to celebrate the British & Irish Lions' visit to Jersey this summer.
The piece, named the 'Art of Pride', can be seen outside the pavilion opposite the clubhouse at Jersey Rugby Club.
Lieutenant Governor Sir Stephen Dalton unveiled the sculpture, which has been designed by local artists Louise Evans, Johnathan Swift, Joe Evans, and David Miles.
It is one of four pieces commissioned to mark the rugby team's trip and celebrate how they raised the profile of rugby in Jersey.
Warren Gatland's squad arrived on the island for a training camp in June, before returning in August for a holiday marking the end of their South Africa tour.