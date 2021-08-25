Teenager taken to hospital after alleged assault in St Helier

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital with head injuries after allegedly being attacked in St Helier on Sunday evening (22 August).

Police were called to Millennium Park at around 9pm after reports of a fight between a group of young people aged between 13 and 15.

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested and released on bail.

Police believe the victim, also aged 15, and suspect are known to each other.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 612612 or through Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.