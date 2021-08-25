Play video

ITV Channel TV has rediscovered video of Charlie Watts performing with the Rolling Stones in the Channel Islands during the summer of 1964.

The drummer passed away peacefully this week (24th August) at the age of 80.

The drummer had been a part of the band since 1963 and played on era-defining tracks including (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Jumpin' Jack Flash and Brown Sugar.

Sir Mick Jagger paid tribute to his bandmate of almost 60 years on social media, sharing a picture of Watts smiling while seated behind a drumkit.

The rock group played St George's Hall in Guernsey and Springfield Stadium in Jersey from 18th to 22nd August - two years after their first ever show as a band in London.