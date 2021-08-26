Battle of Flowers returns to Guernsey's North Show

It is day two of Guernsey's North Show and final preparations are underway for the Battle of Flowers parade at Saumarez Park. Spectators are encouraged to take part in judging the colourful floats, which are all competing for the coveted "Prix D'Honneur". Participants have spent weeks getting ready for the event, which will culminate in a floodlight parade of floats and a fireworks display in the evening.

The North Show is organised by the Northern Agricultural and Horticultural Society and this year celebrates its centenary.

The 2020 event had to be cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions in place on the island.

