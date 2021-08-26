Citizens Advice responded to more than 10,000 calls in Jersey during 2020

Citizens Advice Jersey dealt with more than 10,000 issues in 2020, the majority of which were to do with housing on the island.

The advice service's annual report has revealed 2,134 issues were responded to related to housing.

In addition, the service drew 258,038 users to its website, 59% of which were in Jersey.

For those of our clients who still prefer the personal approach, we can assure them that we have not abandoned face-to-face meetings. For many of our clients this is still the preferred method of contact but the shift to digital advice is slowly advancing, sped up, of course by recent events. Malcolm Ferey, Chief Executive Officer, Jersey Citizens Advice Bureau

Breakdown of the calls received by Citizens Advice Jersey in 2020

Housing: 2,134

Legal: 1,569

Signposting: 1,450

Employment: 1,079

Relationships: 1,059

Benefits: 673

Customer: 596

Debt: 461

Health: 274

Tax: 272

Finance: 223

Transport: 207

Other: 195

Immigration: 188

Education: 52

Utilities: 48

Meanwhile, £44,869 was generated in income, an increase of £29,455 compared with 2019.

The organisation says "this was largely down to a decrease in our cost base as a result of the change in approach to working during the pandemic" and a slight increase in funding.