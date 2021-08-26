Citizens Advice responded to more than 10,000 calls in Jersey during 2020
Citizens Advice Jersey dealt with more than 10,000 issues in 2020, the majority of which were to do with housing on the island.
The advice service's annual report has revealed 2,134 issues were responded to related to housing.
In addition, the service drew 258,038 users to its website, 59% of which were in Jersey.
Breakdown of the calls received by Citizens Advice Jersey in 2020
Housing: 2,134
Legal: 1,569
Signposting: 1,450
Employment: 1,079
Relationships: 1,059
Benefits: 673
Customer: 596
Debt: 461
Health: 274
Tax: 272
Finance: 223
Transport: 207
Other: 195
Immigration: 188
Education: 52
Utilities: 48
Meanwhile, £44,869 was generated in income, an increase of £29,455 compared with 2019.
The organisation says "this was largely down to a decrease in our cost base as a result of the change in approach to working during the pandemic" and a slight increase in funding.