Guernsey FC's opening fixtures to be rescheduled

Guernsey FC's opening fixtures of the new season will be rescheduled.

The Green Lions were due to kick off their campaign at home to Hanwell Town on Saturday 11 September but the club has faced concerns that travel restrictions could prevent players who have not been fully vaccinated from playing in matches.

However it has now been confirmed that all games due to be played in September will be reorganised to the back end of the season, following a decision by the Ithsmian Football League.

This is rather than applying the '42-day-rule'. This would have meant Guernsey FC would need to arrange with their opponents to play the postponed matches within 42 days of the original date which, ultimately, would have caused fixture congestion

We thank the league for their flexibility and understanding and our fans for their patience. We can’t wait to welcome teams and supporters back to Footes Lane. It's been a while, but we are so excited at the prospect of being reunited with our wonderful community once again, and back in action providing a pathway and platform for our island's finest footballers. Guernsey FC

The club hopes that the delay will allow more time for travel restrictions to ease and prevent further uncertainty for visiting sides.

Should this be the case, the Green Lions will finally get their season underway against Sutton Common Rovers away from home on Saturday 2 October.