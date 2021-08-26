Islanders react as most Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in Jersey

ITV Channel TV has been speaking to businesses and residents adapting to a return to normality in Jersey.

The majority of Jersey's remaining coronavirus restrictions have been lifted which means, as of 26 August, limits on gatherings in homes and gardens no longer apply, islanders can stand at the bar to order drinks and nightclubs are allowed to reopen.

Meanwhile, masks are not required by law, except on public transport and at the ports.

The changes have been welcomed by business which have struggled to balance the books since the island entered its first lockdown in March 2020.

Lawrence Huggler, Managing Director of The Club Hotel & Spa, says mandatory mask-wearing has been "really tough" on his team.

Meanwhile, Connor Burgher, St Helier Town Centre and Events Manager, is looking forward to seeing more tourists choosing to stay in Jersey.

It felt like today would never come, but I'm absolutely delighted and I'm really excited to see more people coming to St Helier. I understand that people may still be cautious, but retailers are all doing their bit and look forward to seeing you. Connor Burgher, St Helier Town Centre and Events Manager

The move to Stage 7 has been delayed three times following concerns about the highly-contagious 'Delta' strain of Covid-19.

It's great to see that we can get active again and bring events back to the island. The last 18 months have been quite stressful as we've had no income, it's been tough for everyone in the events industry. We're getting a really good response to next month's planned events and ticket sales are going really well. Daniel Matthews, Director, Electric Park Music Festival

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, insists now is the right time to ease restrictions "having considered all the scientific evidence" and says he is feeling "optimistic about the next couple of months".

Nigel Godfrey, Operations Director for Randalls, says the last 18 months have been "fairly horrendous".