Loganair has decided to end services to Jersey.

The airline will stop flights at the end of what they have described as a "disappointing" summer season.

The company says poor customer demand has made the continuation of flights "unviable".

However, they will continue selling tickets to the island with codeshare partner Blue Islands.

Of course, it’s vital that the prudence and discipline which has helped us to successfully chart a course through the pandemic is maintained. We’ll only add flights and routes where we are wholly confident that customer demand will support such moves. Kay Ryan, Chief Commercial Officer for Loganair

Loganair operates seasonal flights between Jersey and Aberdeen, Isle of Man, Newcastle, Norwich and Teesside.