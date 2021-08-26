Nightclubs and stand-up drinking return as Covid-19 restrictions ease in Jersey

The majority of Jersey's remaining coronavirus restrictions have been lifted on the eve of the Bank Holiday weekend.

As of today (26 August), limits on gatherings in homes and gardens will be suspended, islanders can stand at the bar to order drinks and nightclubs can reopen.

Large-scale public events, both indoors and outdoors, will be able to go ahead subject to a risk assessment.

Islanders will also no longer be urged to work from home.

Masks will not be required by law, except on public transport and at the ports.

It will remain a legal requirement though for people to provide their contact details to businesses, such as restaurants and bars, for the purposes of contact tracing.

The move to Stage 7 has been delayed three times, following concern about the delta variant of Covid-19 in the island.

Despite the move to ease restrictions, many nightclubs and bars say they are facing a staffing 'crisis' - which means some may not be able to reopen to full capacity.