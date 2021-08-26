Plans for university in Guernsey scrapped
Politicians in Guernsey have abandoned the idea of creating a university in the island.
The idea was previously put forward by the Committee for Economic Development, which launched a feasibility study to look into the proposal.
However, having studied the findings, the current Committee has unanimously agreed the project will not be progressed.
It says that while it would potentially bring economic benefits, developing a university would require significant investment from the States, and it is "not in the business of gambling with tax payers’ money".
The project has also not been identified as a priority for spending by members of the Assembly through the government work plan.