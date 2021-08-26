States of Guernsey Chief Executive removed from post

The Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey has been removed from his post.

Paul Whitfield has led the island's civil service for eight years. During his tenure, Mr Whitfield oversaw the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 he was awarded an OBE for services to the Public Sector.

However, the island's Chief Minister said the Policy and Resources Committee 'recognised the need for a change in senior leadership and have taken action to bring this about.'

Guernsey's Chief Minister said Mr Whitfield had fulfilled his role with 'integrity, honesty, objectivity and impartiality'.

Paul has made a valuable contribution to the organisation during his time in post as Chief Executive, most recently during the Covid-19 Emergency Response, but significantly over a public service career that has seen him carry out a number of diverse and challenging roles both in the UK and here in Guernsey and most recently recognised in receipt of a OBE National Honours award. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, President of Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

Mark De Garis will take over as interim Chief Executive for the time being.

Reflecting on his time in the role, Mr Whitfield said his tenure had been 'hugely rewarding'.

It has been an amazing eight years, on top of a 40-year career in multiple public service roles, my role as CEO was a job undeniably unpredictable, and challenging but hugely rewarding.