States of Guernsey Chief Executive removed from post

The Chief Executive of the States of Guernsey has been removed from his post.
Paul Whitfield has led the island's civil service for eight years. During his tenure, Mr Whitfield oversaw the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 he was awarded an OBE for services to the Public Sector.
However, the island's Chief Minister said the Policy and Resources Committee 'recognised the need for a change in senior leadership and have taken action to bring this about.'
Guernsey's Chief Minister said Mr Whitfield had fulfilled his role with 'integrity, honesty, objectivity and impartiality'.
Mark De Garis will take over as interim Chief Executive for the time being.
Reflecting on his time in the role, Mr Whitfield said his tenure had been 'hugely rewarding'.