The journey to Freedom Day: A timeline of Jersey's lockdowns and restrictions

As most restrictions are lifted in Jersey on so-called 'Freedom Day' (26 August), we take a look back at the road we have travelled to get here, and what restrictions were imposed and lifted along the way.

March 2020

Jersey entered its first lockdown and islanders were told to stay at home unless shopping for essentials, exercising (for up to two hours a day) or travelling to and from work if classed as an 'essential worker'. This came into effect at 8am on Monday 30 March.

May 2020

Described as a 'soft lockdown', level three saw the limit on time allowed outside of the house scrapped and islanders allowed to meet with up to five others outdoors with physical distancing in place. Travel off-island remained only for essential reasons, and anyone arriving or returning had to isolate for 14 days. In terms of businesses, retail and other shops were allowed to re-open, but restaurants and cafes could only serve food outdoors.

June 2020

The island entered level two of lockdown, allowing more businesses like hair and beauty salons, fitness centres, libraries, theatres and museums to re-open, as long as they could maintain physical distancing.

July 2020

Borders reopened with testing on arrival replacing the blanket requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.

August 2021

Level one arrived, allowing up to 80 people to attend funeral services, and employees to return to work.

September 2021

A regional 'traffic light system' approach to travel guidance was adopted, categorisation areas as red, amber or green depending on the risk of contracting Covid-19 in those areas.

October 2020

'Green' arrivals, who could previously enter the island without isolating, were told they would need to wait for a negative test before going out and about.

November 2020

Hospitality venues were told they would have to close by 10pm, with customers having to leave the premises by 10:30pm. The number of people able to attend funerals was reduced from 80 to 40, and enhanced border testing was introduced.

December 2020

A 'hospitality circuit breaker' was brought in after a surge in cases, meaning indoor fitness facilities and licensed hospitality businesses had to close. It was supposed to be for a month, but was later extended. During this time, the borders remained open, but all UK arrivals were classed as 'red'. When Christmas came, it was far from normal for everyone - rules meant we could only spend the festive period with 10 people.

February 2021

Signs took over St Helier ahead of shops reopening. They all provided information on distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing. Just a few weeks later, it was announced that faith groups could meeting for worship and outdoor sport could restart for under 18s.

March 2021

A year on since the pandemic began, more sport was allowed and the traffic light system used the previous autumn was re-introduced.

April 2021

A number of restrictions came to an end - pubs were able to reopen fully on Good Friday (2 April), serving drinks without the need to order a meal, and the limit on informal gatherings was increased to 20 as social distancing became guidance rather than law.

May 2021

May was all about travel - particularly more areas in the UK turning 'green', and the long-awaited vaccine passports. The hospitality sector, however, was disappointed and said the easing did not go far enough. This month also saw saunas and jacuzzis given the go ahead.

June 2021

In a huge U-turn on the previous month, all of England was added to the 'red' list.

July 2021

Covid cases hit a record high, but politicians insist there will not be another lockdown due to the success of the vaccination programme, saying the numbers do not mean the same thing as they did a year ago. However, the 'Freedom Day' set for 15 July was pushed back.

August 2021

Most of the remaining restrictions are lifted, with stand-up drinking now allowed, nightclubs able to reopen and masks no longer being a legal requirement in public places. They are, however, still mandatory on public transport and at the ports.