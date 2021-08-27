5,000 Jersey households invited to complete health survey
5,000 households in Jersey are being asked to fill in a survey about their health and wellbeing.
Homes are being selected at random to take part in the one-off study, which is being run by the Public Health Department.
It will focus on issues such as diet, lifestyle and physical activity, including islanders' experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.
Health officials say the findings will help inform the development of policy going forward.
Letters are currently being sent to islanders inviting them to take part.
The survey has been developed in partnership with Jersey Sport, who say it is important to understand how the coronavirus pandemic impacted on people's lifestyles.
The outcomes of the survey will be published in an anonymous report which will be released before the end of 2021.