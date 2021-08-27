5,000 Jersey households invited to complete health survey

5,000 households in Jersey are being asked to fill in a survey about their health and wellbeing.

Homes are being selected at random to take part in the one-off study, which is being run by the Public Health Department.

It will focus on issues such as diet, lifestyle and physical activity, including islanders' experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials say the findings will help inform the development of policy going forward.

We want to use their direct experiences to help shape future public health policies and inform investment in sports and exercise facilities. It is important we understand how COVID has affected people’s health and wellbeing so we can work on recovery policies to help Islanders sustain healthy lives. Professor Peter Bradley, Jersey's Director of Public Health

Letters are currently being sent to islanders inviting them to take part.

The survey has been developed in partnership with Jersey Sport, who say it is important to understand how the coronavirus pandemic impacted on people's lifestyles.

The pandemic has affected us all in one way or another and this survey aims to gather an evidenced understanding of that. Many activities were temporarily paused but many people also took up new activities. The information provided will be invaluable in helping us to understand the impact of COVID-19 on Islanders’ mental and physical health, and in shaping our response. Catriona McAlister, Chief Executive of Jersey Sport

The outcomes of the survey will be published in an anonymous report which will be released before the end of 2021.