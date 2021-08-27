Alderney's airport needs a new firefighter

Play video

Video report by Louisa Britton

An extremely rare opportunity has come up for a firefighter to work on Alderney.

The airport's fire service is recruiting for the first time in years and looking for somebody who is prepared to embrace living as part of a small island community.

The community here in Alderney and the airport is not like anything else in the aviation community I've ever experienced. There are so many different jobs that the fire service gets involved in and the island is totally unique when it comes to the size, the people and the way of life. Daniel Townsend, Head of Airside Operations, Guernsey & Alderney Airports

The newcomer's duties will include providing fire cover, rescue services and first aid, while getting to experience life on an island unlike anywhere else in the world.

Alderney has a tiny population of just over 2,000 people and the lucky applicant will get to experience breathtaking views of the English Channel on their doorstep with the island measuring only two miles wide and three miles long.

The airport provides lifeline services to Southampton and nearby Guernsey via Aurigny.

The deadline to apply for the job is 1 September.