British Army carries out training exercises in Jersey

The British Army will be training in Jersey over the Bank Holiday weekend (28 and 29 August).

Residents in St Aubin received a letter to inform them there may be some "noise disturbance at unsociable times, during the night and early hours".

Islanders can also expect to see armed soldiers moving around the parish of St Brelade by foot and in vehicles.

If soldiers are found trespassing on private land, and islanders wish to alert them to this, they are asked to do so in a "non-aggressive or confrontational manner".