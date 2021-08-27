Children encouraged to sign up to Jersey reading challenge

There is still time to take up Jersey Library's summer reading challenge.

The initiative encourages primary school children to read six books during the summer holidays.

For every book read, children will be given a sticker, and those that complete the challenge will get a medal and certificate.

The Library is offering a 'take-away' option for those who would prefer to complete the challenge entirely at home.

More than 1,500 children have started the challenge, with hundreds more joining every week.

Children can use their free Library memberships to borrow books from the library. I encourage everyone who hasn't started yet to pick a book up and take part in this fun challenge! Linne Omissi, Library Team Leader

Children can sign up at the Jersey Library in St Helier or via Mobile and Communicare libraries.

The challenge is ongoing until Saturday 25 September.