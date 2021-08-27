Continued pay gap between public and private sector workers in Jersey

The average wage in Jersey has failed to keep up with inflation, according to the latest figures published by Statistics Jersey comparing pay earned in June 2020 with June 2021.

Wages rose by 3.3%, but the cost of living went up by 3.5%.

Meanwhile, private sector pay increased by 3.9%, compared with 0.1% for those working in the public sector.

Hospitality workers saw the biggest annual pay rise at 15% as a result of wages being much lower in June 2020, when the island was emerging from its first Covid-19 lockdown.