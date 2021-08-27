Islanders urged to have their say on Jersey's new hospital

People in Jersey have until the end of the month (Tuesday 31 August) to have their say on plans to spend £804.5 million on Jersey's new hospital.

The Future Hospital Review Panel wants to hear what the public think about the budget for the project - which will site the new facility at Overdale.

The scrutiny panel is asking for views in a number of areas including:

Whether islanders think the proposed budget is appropriate for Jersey and this project.

Whether they agree that £756 million of that budget should be borrowed, using public bonds to pay for a new hospital.

The investment returns of the Strategic Reserve (Rainy Day Fund) should be used to pay debt, management and administration costs.

Whether the Outline Business Case provides enough evidence to support the scale of the project.

Whether it is sensible to use the Rainy Day Fund to manage debt and funding the project.

The scrutiny panel would also like to know what key issues islanders want States Members to consider when they debate the funding of the project.

The Funding Proposition was lodged on 3 August and it will be debated in the States on 5 October.