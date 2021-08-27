Jersey vaccine passport available for islanders who have had one jab elsewhere
People who have received one coronavirus jab in Jersey and another elsewhere can now apply for a vaccine certificate, issued by the Government of Jersey.
They will need to complete an online form and upload evidence to prove they have been vaccinated outside of Jersey.
What evidence will be accepted?
A vaccine appointment card
A government or health authority app showing whether somebody has been vaccinated
A GP record
It will take up to two weeks for the certificates to be delivered once an application has been submitted.
Meanwhile, the government is continuing to work with the UK on digitalising its vaccine certificates and ensuring they will be accepted elsewhere in the world.
The States of Guernsey is making similar strides and hopes to be able to issue electronic vaccine certificates later in the year.
Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, wants only islanders who are due to travel within the next few weeks to complete the form so they can receive first priority.