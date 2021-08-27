Jersey vaccine passport available for islanders who have had one jab elsewhere

People who have received one coronavirus jab in Jersey and another elsewhere can now apply for a vaccine certificate, issued by the Government of Jersey.

They will need to complete an online form and upload evidence to prove they have been vaccinated outside of Jersey.

What evidence will be accepted?

A vaccine appointment card

A government or health authority app showing whether somebody has been vaccinated

A GP record

It will take up to two weeks for the certificates to be delivered once an application has been submitted.

I am pleased that we will now be able to issue a single Covid Status Certificate showing full vaccination status from multiple jurisdictions. It is good that we can now resolve the issue which has been faced by a number of Islanders, particularly university students who have received one dose in the UK and one dose in Jersey. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Deputy Chief Minister

Meanwhile, the government is continuing to work with the UK on digitalising its vaccine certificates and ensuring they will be accepted elsewhere in the world.

I’d like to urge only those Islanders who are due to travel within the next few weeks to complete the form so that they receive first priority. Additionally, university students who may have delayed getting vaccinated due to worries about how the Covid Status Certificate would work should no longer be concerned. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Deputy Chief Minister

The States of Guernsey is making similar strides and hopes to be able to issue electronic vaccine certificates later in the year.

