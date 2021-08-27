Jersey Zoo welcomes newborn baby lemurs

Play video

Baby Lemurs at Jersey Zoo

Jersey Zoo has welcomed two new arrivals.

Twin Alaotran gentle lemurs were born at Durrell in Trinity on 26 June.

Keepers say the playful primates and their parents are all doing well.

Alaotran lemurs are critically endangered and are found only in the Papyrus and reed beds around Lac Alaotra, Madagascar's largest lake.

Breeding of the animals got underway at Durrell in 1990 in partnership with eight other zoos.

As the keepers are working with a strictly hands-off approach, we do not yet know if they are male or female, but we will announce the newborns' name in due course. Jersey Zoo

The animals face the ongoing threat of loss of habitat and are killed in large numbers by poachers for cheap meat.