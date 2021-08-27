Jersey's 'Walking through Autumn' festival begin next week, starting on Wednesday 1 September.

The National Trust for Jersey is encouraging islanders and visitors to explore what the island has to offer at this "beautiful time of the year".

The festival offers 27 walking opportunities which incorporate National Trust for Jersey sites, including The Elms, Victoria Tower, Fern Valleys, and Plémont headland.

Those taking part can get involved with themed walks, including: 'Sorel Point and the Enigmatic Choughs' and a 'Seabird Trail' along the cliff paths to Grève de Lecq.

Jersey's National Trust says the festival offers the opportunity for people to access to sites that are not normally available to the public.

We're fortunate to have many wonderful sites and buildings in our care and what better way to enjoy them, but with a walking festival. We're very grateful for Jersey Water's support, as without them this activity wouldn't be possible. Donna Le Marrec, The National Trust Jersey

The event is sponsored by Jersey Water and starts with the first walk at 10am on 1 September, the final walk will be on 5 September with an afternoon town trail around St Helier.

There's something for everyone as the walks focus on the National Trust's sites and wildlife and so are the perfect opportunity to get out in the fresh air and enjoy autumn with friends and family. Helier Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Jersey Water

Each walk is led by a walking guide or specialist and is tailored to a specific area or site.

All walks are free for National Trust members and £10 per walk for non-members.