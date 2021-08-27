Patron Lady Dalton visits newly-refurbished Jersey Samaritans

Jersey's Samaritans received a special visit from its patron as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Lady Dalton, wife of Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, was shown around the recently refurbished building which now has an extra work station, relaxation area, newly kitted kitchen and improved lighting.

The work and materials were offered free of charge by local businesses, Romerill's and McGarragle.

As Samaritans we do have calls which can be stressful, taxing and it's nice to have a relaxed environment to be in. The building was 25-years-old and was quite old-fashioned. It's now much brighter and lighter which lifts the mood I suppose. Graham Journeaux, Director, Jersey Samaritans

The free Samaritans service is offered across the British Isles at every hour of the day, any day of the year.

Almost 1,000 people have trained as volunteer listeners in Jersey since it started.

In the last year the number of volunteers has increased by about 15% to over 80 people but there has also been a rise in calls.

It's been challenging but I'm just there for people who are struggling and finding it hard and needing someone to talk to because it's been a very very lonely time for some people. Jackie Shepherd, Listening Volunteer

The free service has dealt with more calls during the pandemic, but has also seen an increase in volunteers in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel