Positive Covid-19 case detected in Jersey dog

The first Covid-19 dog case in Jersey has been reported.

The dog passed away in early July from underlying health conditions, however Covid-19 was detected in samples taken after its death.

Follow up laboratory analysis of the samples by the UK National Reference Laboratory for SARS-CoV-2 showed that the dog was infected with the virus.

The island's Chief Veterinary Officer said: "It is extremely rare to find the Covid-19 virus in a dog, however it is not unknown".

This is an isolated incident. The pet came from a household where there was a person who had Covid-19 and there have been a very small number of reports of Covid-19 virus being found in dogs in other countries in similar circumstances. Please be reassured that there is no evidence that pets transmit the disease to humans, and that it is safe to keep pets in the home. Alistair Breed, Jersey's Chief Veterinary Officer

Mr Breed has reported the finding to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

In line with the general advice on preventing infection, you should wash your hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals.

Mr Breed is encouraging people to get in touch with with their private vet if they have any concerns about the welfare or health of their pets - and that there is no change to Public Health risk as a result of this case.