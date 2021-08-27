Second baggage scanner installed at Guernsey Airport

Passengers should face fewer delays at Guernsey Airport now that a second baggage scanner is up and running.

The first was installed in July as part of a £12m technology upgrade, paid for by the States of Guernsey.

The delivery of the second HBS scanner is another important milestone in the project. Extensive testing and commissioning of the second HBS scanner is now taking place by specialist contractors before passengers’ hold baggage items can be processed through the device. Testing and commissioning of the second scanner and connection of the baggage conveyors will begin shortly. Colin Le Ray, Managing Director, Guernsey Ports

The 3D scanners take luggage from the check-in desk to the aircraft hold, replacing the former X-ray scanners which had been in use since 2004.

The airport is slowly seeing an upturn in customers now that more coronavirus restrictions on the island have been lifted. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey Airport insists the scanners have been rigorously tested to ensure they comply with the very latest security requirements, set by the UK Department for Transport.