Second baggage scanner installed at Guernsey Airport

The new equipment is part of a £12m technology upgrade. Credit: Guernsey Ports

Passengers should face fewer delays at Guernsey Airport now that a second baggage scanner is up and running.

The first was installed in July as part of a £12m technology upgrade, paid for by the States of Guernsey.

The 3D scanners take luggage from the check-in desk to the aircraft hold, replacing the former X-ray scanners which had been in use since 2004.

The airport is slowly seeing an upturn in customers now that more coronavirus restrictions on the island have been lifted. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey Airport insists the scanners have been rigorously tested to ensure they comply with the very latest security requirements, set by the UK Department for Transport.