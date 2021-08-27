Second baggage scanner installed at Guernsey Airport

Passengers should face fewer delays at Guernsey Airport now that a second baggage scanner is up and running.
The first was installed in July as part of a £12m technology upgrade, paid for by the States of Guernsey.
The 3D scanners take luggage from the check-in desk to the aircraft hold, replacing the former X-ray scanners which had been in use since 2004.
Guernsey Airport insists the scanners have been rigorously tested to ensure they comply with the very latest security requirements, set by the UK Department for Transport.