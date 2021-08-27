Play video

Video report by Kate Prout

The States of Alderney has voted unanimously to continue funding an extension to the Connaught Care Home, despite concerns the project has already gone over budget.

The 13-bed extension was due to start in March, but faced delays as a result of the pandemic.

The works were originally budgeted at £1,290,000, a figure which was approved at a meeting in March 2020 and then by Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee.

However, this was based on a 'best estimate' at the time and the committee says the impacts of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic have both affected costs, taking the budget to £2,027,000.

Many States members are asking for more clarification on how the cost has risen so much.

Obviously the over budget is very concerning and needs looking into in more detail but we had a situation that needs to be delivered but we need to review this situation urgently and find out what went wrong. Alex Snowden, States of Alderney

The States of Guernsey will now have to make a final approval before the next phase can get underway.