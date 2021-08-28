Cadbury's Flake shortage causes 99 problems in Jersey

Jersey holidaymakers are unlikely to get a Cadbury's Flake in their ice cream over the bank holiday weekend.

Most ice cream vendors have run out due to a shortage at a Cadbury's factory in Ireland.

Manager of La Fregate cafe in St Helier, Patricia Pereira, said that "holiday makers are getting upset" that they can not get a flake.

The confectionary giant warned of shortages in May because they had under-estimated the demand.

Jersey-based foods supplier, Easenmyne, which provides most of the flakes on the island, say their supplies ran out the week before last.

Cadbury have no stock and we bought in what we sold the previous year, along with an extra pallet, but we ran out the week before last. There's a limit to how much stock we can buy in because the chocolate only has six months shelf-life. Dave Langford, Ice cream consultant, Easenmyne

They are expecting a delivery of Greco chocolate wafers, as an alternative to flakes, in early September.

A small number of vendors, including Yogolicious in St Helier, say they still have flakes in stock for the time being.