Cadbury's Flake shortage causes 99 problems in Jersey
Jersey holidaymakers are unlikely to get a Cadbury's Flake in their ice cream over the bank holiday weekend.
Most ice cream vendors have run out due to a shortage at a Cadbury's factory in Ireland.
Manager of La Fregate cafe in St Helier, Patricia Pereira, said that "holiday makers are getting upset" that they can not get a flake.
The confectionary giant warned of shortages in May because they had under-estimated the demand.
Jersey-based foods supplier, Easenmyne, which provides most of the flakes on the island, say their supplies ran out the week before last.
They are expecting a delivery of Greco chocolate wafers, as an alternative to flakes, in early September.
A small number of vendors, including Yogolicious in St Helier, say they still have flakes in stock for the time being.