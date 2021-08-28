Paralympic Games inspiring Channel Islanders to get into sport

  • Video report by ITV Channel TV's Iain McBride

With the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in full flow - we have been finding out what more can be done to help future stars from the Channel Islands reach their potential.

Those responsible for disability sport in the Channel Islands say the games in Tokyo will inspire a new generation of athletes to take on new adventures.

Matthew Hall is a table tennis player in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey's Matthew Hale was inspired by a previous Paralympic Games to take up table tennis.

Meanwhile Jersey charity, Cycling Without Limits, has given more than 200 islanders a sense of freedom.

Nick Ozouf has been riding since November 2020. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Nick Ozouf is one of those, he says he started riding in November last.