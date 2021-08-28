Paralympic Games inspiring Channel Islanders to get into sport

With the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in full flow - we have been finding out what more can be done to help future stars from the Channel Islands reach their potential.
Those responsible for disability sport in the Channel Islands say the games in Tokyo will inspire a new generation of athletes to take on new adventures.
Guernsey's Matthew Hale was inspired by a previous Paralympic Games to take up table tennis.
Meanwhile Jersey charity, Cycling Without Limits, has given more than 200 islanders a sense of freedom.
Nick Ozouf is one of those, he says he started riding in November last.