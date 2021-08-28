Paralympic Games inspiring Channel Islanders to get into sport

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel TV's Iain McBride

With the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in full flow - we have been finding out what more can be done to help future stars from the Channel Islands reach their potential.

Those responsible for disability sport in the Channel Islands say the games in Tokyo will inspire a new generation of athletes to take on new adventures.

It is the number one showcase for disability sport, from about the Sydney Games on, we noticed a massive interest from all sectors of the public in the fantastic Paralympic success, the dedication, and as the platform and profile's raised, so has the interest from local people. Paul Patterson, Chair, Jersey Sports Association for the Disabled

Matthew Hall is a table tennis player in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey's Matthew Hale was inspired by a previous Paralympic Games to take up table tennis.

The Paralympics is a huge inspiration for all the disabled people that are out there. I went to the 2012 Paralympics, and being there was phenomenal. Every sport I saw I wanted to try. Matthew Hale, Table tennis player

Meanwhile Jersey charity, Cycling Without Limits, has given more than 200 islanders a sense of freedom.

The aim is to get as many people as we can with additional needs to get up and get cycling. We have all sorts of adapted bikes with all sorts of additional needs. It's great to come up and we've had so much feedback about it. Claudia Andrade, Disability and Inclusion Officer, Jersey Sport

Nick Ozouf has been riding since November 2020. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Nick Ozouf is one of those, he says he started riding in November last.