Calls for police to investigate Covid breach claims at Guernsey hotel

One of Guernsey’s most senior politicians is calling for a police investigation into allegations Covid isolation rules were breached at an island hotel with the Chief Minister’s knowledge.

Leaked emails suggest Deputy Peter Ferbrache and David Nussbaumer, the owner of the Farmhouse Hotel, were in touch with each other about the incident.

Deputy Ferbrache has said he does not recall discussing the incident and would never advise anyone not to comply with regulations.

Now, the president of the government’s Employment and Social Security Committee, Deputy Peter Roffey, says the case raises enough questions for the authorities to step in.

If it is being alleged Covid-19 restrictions have been broken and that breach was covered up for commercial reasons then clearly a police investigation is called for asap. I am certainly not going pre-empt the outcome of such procedures but this badly needs transparency. Deputy Peter Roffey

A series of emails between David Nussbaumer and his hotel worker have been seen by ITV Channel.

In the exchange, Mr Nussbaumer tells his employee they are "not a teenager" after they allegedly breached isolation rules by spending at least 90 minutes in a guest's room. The employee was told to get a Covid test done "as a matter of urgency" and told to self isolate by the manager.

In the emails, Mr Nussbaumer said he sought advice from Deputy Peter Ferbrache whose initial advice was to report the employee to the border agency.

However, Mr Nussbaumer asked Deputy Ferbrache to reconsider because it would have cost the employee up to £10,000 and the hotel could have been closed by authorities, according to the email.

Despite initial advice to report the employee, in the email Mr Nussbaumer said Deputy Ferbrache thought there was "sufficient leeway" for the incident not to be reported, provided they got a negative coronavirus test immediately and stay in self isolation whilst awaiting its result.

Mr Nussbaumer has since told a local newspaper that he told a couple of "white lies" about that conversation with Peter Ferbrache in order to reprimand his employee.Guernsey's Border Agency says it does not comment on individual cases.

ITV News has approached the States of Guernsey and The Farmhouse Hotel for comment.