A raffle with prizes worth more than £54,000 has been launched by St John Ambulance.

The Great Travel Raffle was launched on Monday 30 August by His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor of Jersey, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton at Jersey Race Club.

The raffle costs £25 per ticket with a total of 5,000 tickets up for sale which can be bought online.

We rely on donations from some of the events that we cover and because of Covid those just haven't happened. They're still being cancelled as we speak so we want to be able to continue to do the work that we do and therefore we decided to take the plunge and go for a big raffle. I'm hoping people get behind it, not just because it's great prizes, but also to support St John's Ambulance as well. Sarah Harman, CEO of St John Ambulance

The money raised will go towards supporting the charities' volunteers.

St John provides that critical reserve to the Jersey Ambulance Service and some of the medical resources and they do so purely by the public in Jersey giving the voluntary contributions that enables them to do that service. So it is really important not just from the point of view of our ability to support them but our ability to have those medical services available when we need them. Sir Stephen Dalton

The raffle draw will take place on 25 November.