Final 30 Bays in 30 Days swim in Jersey

Swimmers will take part in a final 30 strokes to mark the end of the 30 Bays in 30 Days challenge today (30 August).

Islanders will come together at St Brelade's Bay to celebrate their achievements just after 10am.

Over 650 people got involved in the initiative over July and August, raising money for two local charities - Jersey Hospice and The National Trust.

The fundraiser encourages everyone to get active and enjoy the island's coastal sites by taking a dip in the sea every day at a different bay for a month.