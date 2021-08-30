Five taken to hospital after house fire in Guernsey

Five people were taken to hospital after a house fire in Guernsey last night (29 August).

The fire service was called to the blaze on Rectory Hill in Castel at after 8pm, and attended alongside police and ambulance crews.

Credit: Bing

They assessed a six casualties in total - one did not require any further treatment, while the other five were transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for "precautionary checks".

Credit: ITV Channel TV

This was one of 59 calls for the St John Emergency Ambulance Service over the weekend - other calls included patients with medical conditions requirement treatment, falls, traumatic injuries and road traffic collisions.