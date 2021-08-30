Guernsey's Vale Earth Fair welcomes thousands of islanders
Video report by Katherine Levy
Thousands of people came together to celebrate Guernsey's annual Vale Earth Fair which took place over the weekend.
The sell out event welcomed islanders at Vale Castle on Sunday 29 August.
Last year's festival featured exclusively local bands but this year, organisers managed to secure acts from the UK despite difficulties presented by the pandemic.
The festival has been running since 1976 with all profits donated to charitable causes.
The event also uses biodegradable products and sells vegetarian food to promote being environmentally friendly.