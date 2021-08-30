Guernsey's Vale Earth Fair welcomes thousands of islanders

Play video

Video report by Katherine Levy

Thousands of people came together to celebrate Guernsey's annual Vale Earth Fair which took place over the weekend.

The sell out event welcomed islanders at Vale Castle on Sunday 29 August.

Last year's festival featured exclusively local bands but this year, organisers managed to secure acts from the UK despite difficulties presented by the pandemic.

The festival has been running since 1976 with all profits donated to charitable causes.

The event also uses biodegradable products and sells vegetarian food to promote being environmentally friendly.

Peter Byrne on the Magic Moustache stage Credit: ITV Channel TV

Tom Reif Bass Poet Credit: ITV Channel TV

Clameur de Haro on the Castle stage Credit: ITV Channel TV

SkySkrapers on main (castle) stage opening the VEF Credit: ITV Channel TV

Roughtones on the NexT UP Stage Credit: ITV Channel TV

Lula and Gene Credit: ITV Channel TV