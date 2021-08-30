Islanders could win £2,500 bursary for ideas on future of healthcare

Health and social care workers in Guernsey are being encouraged to share ideas on how to improve services, with a chance to gain a £2,500 bursary.

Previous winners have included plans on how to tackle alcohol abuse and offer better care for cancer patients.

HSC President, Deputy Al Brouard, says the bursary scheme, which was first introduced 30 years ago, would shine a light on individuals within the department's teams.

It helps encourage them to look beyond the day to day to explore and innovate new ways to improve our services. It is a great means of showcasing all the talent and potential across HSC. Deputy Al Brouard, HSC Committee President

Applications open tomorrow (31 August) and close on 4 October, with the winners being announced in November.