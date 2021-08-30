Jersey's Jack Butel scoops first silverware in BTCC

Jersey's Jack Butel has scooped his first silverware in the British Touring Cars Championship.

He returned to Thruxton in Hampshire, taking home the Jack Sears Trophy honours for the first time in his career.

Jack produced his fastest qualifying result of the year and secured 22nd place on the grid for the opening of the race.

I’m feeling pretty speechless with the weekend if I’m being honest. Coming here, I knew that qualifying was going to be important and the fact that I got my best result was really key to how race day panned out. Jack Butel

He battled through multiple races to finish in 16th place and secured his first Jack Sears Trophy victory.

Winning the Jack Sears Trophy this weekend and getting my first silverware in the BTCC is absolutely brilliant and it makes all of this worthwhile. A huge thank you to the team for the work they have put in, and also a massive thank you to all of the sponsors and supporters who make this possible. Jack Butel

Jack sits third in the Jack Sears Trophy standings ready for the seventh event of the season, which will be held at Croft next month.