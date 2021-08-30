Jersey's Jack Butel scoops first silverware in BTCC
Jersey's Jack Butel has scooped his first silverware in the British Touring Cars Championship.
He returned to Thruxton in Hampshire, taking home the Jack Sears Trophy honours for the first time in his career.
Jack produced his fastest qualifying result of the year and secured 22nd place on the grid for the opening of the race.
He battled through multiple races to finish in 16th place and secured his first Jack Sears Trophy victory.
Jack sits third in the Jack Sears Trophy standings ready for the seventh event of the season, which will be held at Croft next month.