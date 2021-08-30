Last chance to have your say on Jersey's £804m new hospital budget

Today is the last day for islanders to have their say on plans to spend £804.5 million on Jersey's new hospital at Overdale.

A consultation launched earlier this month, asking people for their views on:

Whether the proposed budget is appropriate for Jersey and this project;

Whether £756 million of that budget should be borrowed, using public bonds to pay for a new hospital;

Whether the investment returns of the Strategic Reserve (Rainy Day Fund) should be used to pay debt, management and administration costs;

Whether the Outline Business Case provides enough evidence to support the scale of the project; and

Whether it is sensible to use the Rainy Day Fund to manage debt and funding the project.

You can share your thoughts via the online feedback page, by emailing scrutiny@gov.je or by sending a letter to Scrutiny Office, Morier House, St. Helier, JE1 1DD.

The results will be included in a government debate in October.