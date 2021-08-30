Last chance to have your say on Jersey's £804m new hospital budget

Today is the last day for islanders to have their say on plans to spend £804.5 million on Jersey's new hospital at Overdale. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Today is the last day for islanders to have their say on plans to spend £804.5 million on Jersey's new hospital at Overdale.

A consultation launched earlier this month, asking people for their views on:

  • Whether the proposed budget is appropriate for Jersey and this project;

  • Whether £756 million of that budget should be borrowed, using public bonds to pay for a new hospital;

  • Whether the investment returns of the Strategic Reserve (Rainy Day Fund) should be used to pay debt, management and administration costs;

  • Whether the Outline Business Case provides enough evidence to support the scale of the project; and

  • Whether it is sensible to use the Rainy Day Fund to manage debt and funding the project.

You can share your thoughts via the online feedback page, by emailing scrutiny@gov.je or by sending a letter to Scrutiny Office, Morier House, St. Helier, JE1 1DD.

The results will be included in a government debate in October.