Pair rescued from Elizabeth Castle after trying to 'battle' incoming tide

A pair had to be rescued from Elizabeth Castle after "battling the incoming tide" to get back to shore.

Shortly before 8pm on Sunday 29 August, two people tried to go against the tide to cross the causeway from Elizabeth Castle to shore.

They were cut off and went back to the safety of the castle.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service's inshore rescue boat was sent to the scene and rescued the pair from the breakwater of the castle.

The service said they were "a little wet but suffered no injuries".

The Crew Commander is now emphasizing the importance of checking tide times before people go offshore.