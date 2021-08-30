Record breaking 30 Bays in 30 Days raises £24,000 for charity

The annual 30 Bays in 30 Days event has had a record breaking year in Jersey, with more than £24,000 raised for charity so far.

The event came to an end on Monday 30 August where swimmers gathered at St Brelade's Bay for a final swim.

More than 660 people got involved in this year's event which encouraged everyone to get active and enjoy the island's coastal sites by taking a dip in the sea every day at a different bay for a month.

So far, the event has raised more than £24,000 for two local charities - Jersey Hospice and The National Trust.

Donna Le Marrec from National Trust Jersey said the pandemic meant the event was slightly different to normal because of coronavirus restrictions including the cancellation of the opening public swim.

She explained that they are considering a winter edition of the event, called the 12 Bays of Christmas.

This will see people doing 12 strokes in 12 bays in the 12 days leading up to Christmas.